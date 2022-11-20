Gonzaga vs. Kentucky announced during telethon for flood victims

SPOKANE, Wash. — Kentucky basketball has been added to Gonzaga's nonconference schedule for the 2022-2023 season.
At a telethon being hosted for Kentucky flood victims, Gonzaga's head coach Mark Few joined Kentucky's John Calipari to make the announcement.
The game is projected to take place on November 20, 2022, in Spokane. Gonzaga will travel to Lexington in 2023 to take on the Wildcats.
The last time the Zags and Kentucky faced off was in 2002 in the Maui Classic Invitational. The Wildcats picked up the win 80 - 72.
KREM has reached out to Gonzaga's communication team for more details about the high-profile nonconference game.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.