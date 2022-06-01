Julian Strawther announces return to the Zags

After entering his name into the NBA Draft, Julian Strawther has decided to return to Gonzaga for his junior year.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Julian Strawther has decided to return to Gonzaga for his junior year after entering his name into the NBA Draft and participating in the draft combine.

Strawther kept it simple on social media saying, "Spokane, let's run it back!" with an accompanying video.

Strawther figures to be one of the leaders for Gonzaga for the 2022-23 season, both statistically and emotionally. In 2021-22 he averaged 11.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in his first season starting. He's in line to be one of, if not the main threat from three for the Zags, as he shot 36.5% from beyond the arc last year. He also is an incredibly vocal player and the next natural leader on this squad.

spokane let’s run it back ! 🏃🏽 pic.twitter.com/E4BNCKqwC2 — The Source (@JulianStrawther) June 1, 2022

Strawther had a lot of NBA Draft buzz early in the season but that cooled as the year progressed. He was not on any of the seven NBA mock drafts KREM looked at, including The Athletic, ESPN, Bleacher Report, or Sports Illustrated.

Strawther participated in the NBA Draft combine but at the last second elected not to participate in either of the scrimmages. It is unknown as to why he decided not to play.

In terms of the drills he participated in, Strawther had the best lane agility time of all 51 participants in the combine with a mark of 10.30, but the rest of his athleticism marks came in near the middle of the pack. He also did well in the off-the-dribble shooting drill, in which he shot 70% and tied for fifth amongst competitors.

Fellow Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton announced on Tuesday that he too would return to GU for his final year of eligibility. The Zags are now waiting on Drew Timme to announce his fate.