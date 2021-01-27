Importance of Senior Bowl increases for NFL teams, prospects

With whistles blowing and players moving from station to station, it appeared to be business as usual at the Senior Bowl — even if things are anything but normal.

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — With whistles blowing and players moving from station to station, it appeared to be business as usual at the Senior Bowl — even if things are anything but normal.

NFL coaches, scouts and executives watched prospects like Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and Florida's Kyle Trask throw passes and others try to improve their draft stock during on-field workouts in Mobile, Alabama.