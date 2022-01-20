Holmgren leads No. 1 Gonzaga over San Francisco 78-62

Drew Timme scored 23 points, Chet Holmgren added 22 and top-ranked Gonzaga beat San Francisco 78-62 in a makeup game.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 23 points, Chet Holmgren added 22 and top-ranked Gonzaga beat San Francisco 78-62 in a makeup game after their Jan. 6 contest was postponed by COVID-19 issues.

Anton Watson scored 11 points and Andrew Nembhard 10 for Gonzaga which regained the No. 1 ranking Monday after Baylor lost a pair of games.

This was Gonzaga's eighth consecutive victory and the 62nd consecutive home win for the team.

It's the longest streak in the nation.