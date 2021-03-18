x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

College

Gonzaga riding offensive efficiency through perfect season

Gonzaga has turned into an offensive juggernaut through a combination of roster continuity, discipline and adaptability.
Credit: AP
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme celebrates after scoring a basket during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Pacific in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gonzaga has turned into an offensive juggernaut through a combination of roster continuity, discipline and adaptability.

The Bulldogs are on pace to be one of the best offensive teams in college basketball history as they head into the NCAA Tournament undefeated. 

RELATED: March Madness bracket 2021: Get your printable bracket here

Gonzaga attacks quickly in transition and runs a motion-based half-court offense that forces opponents to make difficult choices. 

The Zags run few plays but have multiple options off each and players who know how to read and react to make the right decision.

Related Articles