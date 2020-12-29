Gonzaga remains No. 1, Kispert earns player of the week

It's hard to determine who has been more dominant in men's college basketball: Gonzaga or the Big Ten Conference.

It's hard to determine who has been more dominant in men's college basketball: Gonzaga or the Big Ten Conference.

The Bulldogs remain the clear-cut No. 1, earning 62 of 64 first-place votes after their latest win over a Top 25 foe.

Gonzaga blitzed then-No. 16 Virginia 98-75 on Saturday for the most lopsided win over a ranked team in the Mark Few era to give the Bulldogs a poll-record fourth win over a Top 25 team in the first seven games of a season.

Baylor and Kansas stayed second and third. Villanova and Houston each moved up a spot after Iowa's overtime loss to Minnesota.

Meanwhile, sixth-ranked Wisconsin leads a pack of nine ranked teams from the Big Ten. Iowa tumbled four spots to 10th.

Zags' forward Corey Kispert earned the West Coach Conference Player of the Week award. The former King's high school star averaged 25.7 points per game over three wins last week.

Over those three games, he it 60.9% from beyond the arc and 70% from the field.

ICYMI: Corey Kispert BALLED OUT today 🏀



He had a career-high 32 points and @ZagMBB record-tying nine 3's! pic.twitter.com/9Y7V7JhqhO — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 26, 2020