Gonzaga remains No. 1, Baylor back to No. 2 in AP Top 25

Gonzaga remains entrenched at No. 1 in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll in its bid to go wire-to-wire.

The Zags received 61 of 63 first-place votes from a media panel as they attempt to become the first wire-to-wire No. 1 since Kentucky in 2014-15.

Baylor had two first-place votes and moved back into the No. 2 slot after dropping a spot last week.

Illinois, Michigan and Iowa rounded out the top 5.