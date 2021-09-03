x
Gonzaga remains No. 1, Baylor back to No. 2 in AP Top 25

Gonzaga remains entrenched at No. 1 in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll in its bid to go wire-to-wire.
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme celebrates his basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Loyola Marymount in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Gonzaga won 86-69. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

The Zags received 61 of 63 first-place votes from a media panel as they attempt to become the first wire-to-wire No. 1 since Kentucky in 2014-15. 

Baylor had two first-place votes and moved back into the No. 2 slot after dropping a spot last week. 

Illinois, Michigan and Iowa rounded out the top 5. 

No. 8 Arkansas is in the top 10 for the first time since reaching No. 1 in 1994-95.

