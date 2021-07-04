Gonzaga men's basketball top five moments of the season

You can probably guess the top moment, but the season had plenty of spectacular moments worth reliving.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga men's basketball may have come up short of their goal to win the national title, but that doesn't take away from the incredible season they had.

It was a season filled with many special moments. KREM 2 ranks the top five moments of the season for the Bulldogs.

NO. 5: TIMME SCORES A CAREER HIGH

Drew Timme was unstoppable in the round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament against Oklahoma. He finished with 30 points,13 rebounds and four assists. The forward shot 75 percent from the field.

He showed off his fancy footwork in the first half on a nice move for a layup that was the highlight of the game.

NO. 4: AYAYI RECORDS PROGRAM'S FIRST TRIPLE-DOUBLE

Joel Ayayi recorded the first triple-double in Gonzaga men's basketball history against Portland on Jan. 9 on the road. The guard finished with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists.

"To be honest, it's just my teammates being in the right spot... I had a feeling it was bound to happen at some point to be honest and I'm just lucky and thankful it happened today."- Joel Ayayi on his triple-double tonight. pic.twitter.com/JlGLFK4ox8 — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) January 10, 2021

NO. 3: SUGGS IN THE WCC TITLE GAME

Gonzaga trailed by as many as 12 points to BYU in the West Coast Conference Tournament Championship at halftime.

The Zags fought back and it was tied at 73 with 4:20 left in the game. Suggs had eight of Gonzaga's nine points over roughly the next four minutes, including a behind the back dribble pull-up three-pointer to put the Zags up 82-73.

He took over and finished with 23 points, five assists and five rebounds.

NO. 2: KISPERT GOES BONKERS AGAINST VIRGINIA

Corey Kispert put on a career-high scoring performance in a win against Virginia.

He scored 32 points and made nine three-pointers. The nine threes in a game was tied for a program record with Dan Dickau and Kevin Pangos.

The forward was drilling them from NBA range in what was a clinic on how to shoot.

We have to talk about Corey Kispert...@corey_kispert goes off for nine threes to tie Dan Dickau and Kevin Pangos for most by a Gonzaga player in a game.



Here are all nine of them and what Kispert said about joining elite company after the game. pic.twitter.com/yApxAhwBVY — Karthik Venkataraman (@KREMKarthik) December 27, 2020

NO. 1: GONZAGA VS. UCLA IN THE FINAL FOUR

This shouldn't be a surprise to anyone. This was the greatest game in Gonzaga men's basketball history.

There were so many clutch moments from the Zags to pull off the win.

With two minutes to go, UCLA's Cody Riley was going up for a dunk with the game tied at 77. Suggs came up with an epic block, got the rebound and then amazed everyone with his incredible passing vision with an assists on a Drew Timme's dunk to take the lead.

With the game tied at the end of regulation, Timme took a charge with four fouls that caused a turnover for UCLA.