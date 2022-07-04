Gonzaga lands LSU transfer Efton Reid

Reid, a former five-star recruit, gives Gonzaga a seven-footer to replace Chet Holmgren.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga has landed another top big man recruit in LSU transfer Efton Reid.

Reid announcing his decision via Instagram saying "Let's get to work!!" tagging Gonzaga basketball's account.

Reid, who will be a sophomore next season, averaged 19.6 minutes per game for the Tigers in 2021-2022. He scored 6.3 points per game with 4.3 rebound and 0.8 blocks.

The Richmond, Virginia native was a five-star recruit out of high school. Since then, he has added more weight to his already daunting seven-foot frame.

With the departure of Chet Holmgren to the NBA Draft and the future of Drew Timme still up in the air, Reid guarantees a star big for the Bulldogs heading into the 2022-2023 campaign.

OFFICIAL: Efton Reid is headed to Gonzaga! pic.twitter.com/gfgSBGMJcI — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) May 1, 2022