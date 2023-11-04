Gonzaga guard Malachi Smith declares for NBA Draft

Gonzaga may be losing another one of their top guards as Malachi Smith said he is planning to move on to the NBA.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — Yet another Gonzaga player has their sights set on the NBA. On Wednesday, senior guard Malachi Smith announced that he is declaring for the NBA Draft.

"Every moment this season has been a blessing and I am grateful for the memories I have made that I will never forget," Smith wrote in a post declaring his intentions.

Smith joined the Bulldogs last season as a transfer from Chattanooga, providing an immediate spark for Gonzaga. He averaged 8.7 points per game along with 3.6 rebounds while coming in off the bench.

He was named the sixth man of the year for the West Coast Conference.

Despite being a senior, Smith had the option to return to Gonzaga for a fifth season because of Covid. This is the second time Smith has declared for the draft in his college career, so it is possible he does return to school.

GOD got you 13 🏁🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/CHb33Iv84x — Malachi Knight-Smith ™ (@maliworld11) April 12, 2023

The news follows an announcement from fellow Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther earlier this week about his plans to enter the NBA Draft.

Senior forward Drew Timme has also stated that he will not be returning to Gonzaga for another year but has not formally declared for the NBA Draft.

Also, Hunter Sallis and Efton Reid announced they entered the transfer portal.

Watch Locked on Zags on KREM 2+. New episodes post daily. Click here to learn how to add KREM 2+ to Roku and Fire TV.

Related Articles Gonzaga's Julian Strawther declares for 2023 NBA Draft

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.