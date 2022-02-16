x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
College

Gonzaga beats Pepperdine 86-66 in first game back at No. 1

Chet Holmgren had 18 points and 17 rebounds and Andrew Nembhard added a career-high 14 assists to lead top-ranked Gonzaga to an 86-66 win at Pepperdine.
Credit: AP
Pepperdine guard Mike Mitchell Jr. (1) defends against Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 19 points, Chet Holmgren had 18 points and 17 rebounds and Andrew Nembhard added a career-high 14 assists to lead top-ranked Gonzaga to an 86-66 win at Pepperdine. 

Gonzaga never trailed and has won 15 consecutive games since its last lost against Alabama in December. 

The Bulldogs have also won 32 straight against WCC opponents, the longest conference winning streak in the country. 

Houston Mallette scored 16 of his 25 points in the second half for the Waves, who trimmed a 21-point deficit to eight in the second half.

Related Articles

In Other News

Seattle's Husky Stadium welcomes back football fans after 645 days