Gonzaga, Baylor top NCAA committee's initial rankings

Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan and Ohio State are the top seeds in the initial rankings for the committee that will ultimately select the field of 68 for the Tournament.
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2021, file photo, Gonzaga coach Mark Few huddles with his team during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pacific in Stockton, Calif. Few isn't being asked questions about where his team should be seeded for next month's NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. Instead, the longtime coach is getting a different question with a little more than a month until Selection Sunday — does it make any sense for Gonzaga to compete in its conference tournament? (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

The Bulldogs were the top overall seed followed by the Bears in rankings released Saturday by the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee as a snapshot of the top 16 seeds with a month to go before Selection Sunday. 

Gonzaga and Baylor have been 1-2 in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll all season. 

Illinois, Villanova, Alabama and Houston were the No. 2 seeds in the four brackets.

