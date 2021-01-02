x
Gonzaga, Baylor top AP Top 25, Sooners climb, Drake in

Gonzaga and Baylor have continued their season-long run atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll.
Gonzaga players huddle before an NCAA college basketball game against Pepperdine Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The Zags received 61 first-place votes from a media panel and Baylor had the other three. 

Villanova is No. 3 followed by Michigan and Houston, which moved up a spot for its highest ranking since the Phi Slama Jama team reached No. 2 in 1983-84. 

No. 9 Oklahoma made a massive leap from No. 24 after becoming the second team in 25 years to beat three straight top-10 teams. 

No. 25 Drake is ranked for the first time since 2007-08.

