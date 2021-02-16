Gonzaga, Baylor sit atop AP Top 25; Kansas returns at No. 23

Gonzaga and Baylor lead an unchanged quartet atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll, while Kansas has returned to the rankings at No. 23.

Coach Mark Few's Bulldogs received 59 of 64 first-place votes in the latest Top 25.

Scott Drew's Bears claimed the other five.

Those two teams have been 1-2 in all 13 polls this season. Michigan, Ohio State and Illinois rounded out the top 5.