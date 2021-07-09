Gonzaga men's basketball coach Mark Few's driver's license suspended following DUI

According to a police report, Mark Few was stopped “after he was called in as driving erratic and speeding."

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Gonzaga men’s basketball coach Mark Few's driver's license is suspended after Coeur d'Alene police cited him for a DUI, according to Kootenai County court records.

The report said Mark Norman Few was stopped shortly before 9 p.m. in Dalton Gardens at North Fourth Street and East Hanley Avenue, as reported by KREM 2 news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

On Wednesday, court records show Few's driver's license was suspend for 'failure of evidentiary testing.' Records also show he waived his arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty.

According to the report, Few was stopped “after he was called in as driving erratic and speeding. Mark exhibited several signs of intoxication. Mark refused to complete field sobriety tests but provided breath samples of 0.119 and 0.120. Mark was issued a citation for driving under the influence.”

It is illegal to drive in Idaho with a blood alcohol level of 0.08 or more.

The report was acquired by the Coeur d’Alene Press through a public records request.

Late Tuesday night, Few issued a statement:

"I believe as a leader and role model, I am expected to set only the best example," he said. "The decisions I made yesterday do not exemplify this standard and for that, I sincerely apologize to you all. I recognize that operating a motor vehicle after consuming any amount of alcohol exhibits poor judgment.

"Regardless of the outcome of the pending investigation, I will never allow such a lapse in judgment to occur again. Please know that I am committed to learning from this mistake and will work to earn back your trust in me.

"I deeply regret disappointing any of the members of the community, the young men and women who comprise my campus community, and the University as a whole. In particular, I am sorry for the hurt that I have caused to those more important to me — my family, my players and my program.

"I am exceedingly grateful to those who continue to offer support to me, especially my wife and children. Thank you."

Earlier in the day, Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford issued a statement.

“We are aware of the report that Coach Few was cited for suspicion of driving under the influence," Standiford said. "While the facts of the situation are still being evaluated, we understand its severity and the legal process that will follow. As a Gonzaga employee, we respect Coach Few’s right to privacy and will refrain from further comment at this time.”

Few, who has guided Gonzaga to the NCAA tournament in each of his 22 seasons as coach, is the winningest active coach by percentage at .834 (630-125). Under Few, the Zags have appeared in the national championship game twice, in 2017 and 2021.