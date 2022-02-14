x
College

Gonzaga back at No. 1 in AP Top 25; Wyoming enters poll

Credit: AP
Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren (34) dunks during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Saint Mary's, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 74-58. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Gonzaga has reclaimed the No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll. 

The Bulldogs earned 56 of 60 first-place votes to swap places with Auburn, which had spent the past three weeks at No. 1.

The Tigers fell to No. 2 after losing at Arkansas. 

This is the Zags' third stint at No. 1 this season. 

Providence climbed to No. 8 for its highest ranking since January 2016. 

Wyoming, Arkansas and Alabama were the week's new additions. 

The No. 22 Cowboys are in the poll for the first time since 2015.

