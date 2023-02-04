Former Zag Hunter Sallis lands at Wake Forest

Sallis entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Gonzaga where he came in off the bench.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Former Gonzaga guard Hunter Sallis has found a new home after entering the transfer portal. Sallis announced on Instagram that he has landed at Wake Forest.

The post includes a photo of Sallis wearing No. 4 for Wake Forest and a photo of coach Steve Forbes. Sallis wrote, "Let's hoop."

Sallis arrived at Gonzaga in 2021 as a five-star recruit (one of only three in team history). Over two seasons with the Zags, he served as a player off the bench.

He averaged 4.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists for Gonzaga last season. He was one of the better defenders on the team but struggled to find playing time behind established players like Andrew Nembhard, Julian Strawther, Rasir Bolton, and Nolan Hickman.

Gonzaga has already found more help at the point guard position. Last week, the team secured a commitment from former Creighton point guard Ryan Nembhard.

Nembhard averaged 12.1 points, 4.8 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game for Creighton last year, leading them to an Elite 8 and scoring 30 points in a second-round matchup against Baylor.

Two other former Gonzaga players remain in the transfer portal. Dominick Harris and Efton Reid III have yet to announce what's next for them.

