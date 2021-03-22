Elgin Baylor, Seattle U legend, Lakers great and aerialist pioneer, dies at 86

The Lakers said Monday that the Hall of Famer died of natural causes in Los Angeles with his wife and daughter by his side.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elgin Baylor, the Lakers' 11-time NBA All-Star, has died.

With a silky-smooth jumper and fluid athleticism, Baylor played a major role in revolutionizing basketball from a ground-bound sport into an aerial show.

Baylor played two seasons for Seattle University. He led them to the NCAA championship game before losing to Kentucky. Baylor averaged 32.5 points per game in his final season with Seattle U.

He was the first NBA player to surpass 70 points in a game.

Lakers great Jerry West called him "one of the most spectacular shooters the world has ever seen."