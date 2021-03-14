Eastern Washington win first Big Sky championship since 2015

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Jacob Groves had 15 points, Tanner Groves added 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Eastern Washington earned its third NCAA Tournament bid in program history and first since 2015 with a 65-55 win over Montana State in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game.
The No. 2 seed Eagles opened the game with a 20-3 lead, making eight of their first 12 shots while the No. 5 seed Bobcats made one of their first nine shots.
Eastern Washington had its largest lead at 29-9.
Abdul Mohamed had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Jubrile Belo had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Montana State.