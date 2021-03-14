Eastern Washington win first Big Sky championship since 2015

Jacob Groves had 15 points, Tanner Groves added 14 points and 14 rebounds, and EWU earned its third NCAA Tournament bid in program history and first since 2015.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Jacob Groves had 15 points, Tanner Groves added 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Eastern Washington earned its third NCAA Tournament bid in program history and first since 2015 with a 65-55 win over Montana State in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game.

The No. 2 seed Eagles opened the game with a 20-3 lead, making eight of their first 12 shots while the No. 5 seed Bobcats made one of their first nine shots.

Eastern Washington had its largest lead at 29-9.

Abdul Mohamed had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Jubrile Belo had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Montana State.