Eastern Washington burns Cal Poly 62-10 with 5 TD passes

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Eric Barriere threw three touchdown passes and Gunner Talkington threw for two more in an unexpected start and Eastern Washington rolled to a 62-10 win over Cal Poly.

The school never announced why Talkington, a sophomore, stepped in for All-America candidate Barriere.

Talkington connected with Talolo Limu-Jones for a 71-yard gain that set up his 12-yard TD strike to Freddie Roberson on the game's opening possession.