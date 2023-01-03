Drew Timme named WCC Player of the Year

Timme is the second Bulldog to earn back-to-back WCC Player of the Year honors.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Drew Timme was named the West Coast Conference (WCC) Co-Player of the Year for the second straight season. He shared this year’s honor with Santa Clara’s Brandin Podziemski.

Timme averaged 21.2 points per game and second shooting 61.6 percent from the field. He is fifth in the WCC grabbing 7.5 rebounds per game, and seventh blocking 0.9 shots per game.

He is sixth in the nation with 637 points. He is also the second Bulldog to earn that recognition. In 2003 and 2004, Blake Stepp achieved the feat.

Timme is one of four Zags that earned conference honors, along with Malachi Smith, Julian Strawther and Anton Watson.

Timme was Gonzaga's 20th WCC Player of the Year selection. Smith joined Andrew Nembhard in 2021 as the lone GU players to be named Sixth Man of the Year, which started as a recognition in 2021.

Smith was voted as the league’s Sixth Man of the Year. Timme was joined by Strawther on the conference’s first team, while Anton Watson earned honorable mention accolades.

All five major individual awards, along with the All-West Coast Conference Teams and the All-Freshman Team, were voted on solely by the league's ten head coaches.

Below are the winners:

2022-23 WCC Awards

Coach of the Year: Randy Bennett, Saint Mary's

Co-Players of the Year: Drew Timme, Gonzaga and Brandin Podziemski, Santa Clara

Newcomer of the Year: Brandin Podziemski, Santa Clara

Defensive Player of the Year - Logan Johnson, Saint Mary's

Sixth Man of the Year - Malachi Smith, Gonzaga

All-Conference First Team

Logan Johnson, Saint Mary's

Aidan Mahaney, Saint Mary's

Brandin Podziemski, Santa Clara

Tyrell Roberts, San Francisco

Mitchell Saxen, Saint Mary's

Khalil Shabazz, San Francisco

Cam Shelton, LMU

Carlos Stewart, Santa Clara

Julian Strawther, Gonzaga

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

