Difference in COVID testing has Stanford coach, others upset

Add COVID-19 testing to the differences between the women's and men's tournaments that has coaches and players unhappy is a growing list of inequities.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this March 14, 2012, file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in Pittsburgh before an NCAA tournament college basketball game. NCAA basketball administrators apologized to the women’s basketball players and coaches after inequities between the men’s and women’s tournament went viral on social media. Administrators vowed to do better. NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt spoke on a zoom call Friday, March 19, 2021, a day after photos showed the difference between the weight rooms at the two tournaments. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Add COVID-19 testing to the differences between the women's and men's tournaments that has coaches and players unhappy in Texas about what they say is a growing list of inequities. 

The NCAA has run 8,015 tests through Saturday with only one confirmed positive at the women's tournament using daily antigen testing. 

The men are using daily PCR tests, considered more accurate. 

A few false positives at the women's tournament have been quickly retested using the PCR test. 

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer issued a statement Saturday night expressing her displeasure at "evidence of blatant sexism" that is "purposeful and hurtful" leaving them feeling betrayed by the NCAA.

