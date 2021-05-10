Bellevue's Anna Wilson is returning to Stanford for a sixth season

Stanford guard Anna Wilson will stay at the university for a sixth season to help the Cardinal try to defend their national championship.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stanford guard Anna Wilson will stay at the university for a sixth season to help the Cardinal try to defend their national championship, while Alyssa Jerome is staying for a fifth year.

Wilson, a former Bellevue High School star and the Pac-12 Conference co-Defensive Player of the Year who moved into the starting lineup last season, and Jerome made their announcements together to The Associated Press before attending the Jazz-Warriors game.