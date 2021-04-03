Bellevue's Anna Wilson emerges as a top Stanford defender

Stanford's Anna Wilson is a lock-down defender whose energy and work ethic during the preseason led to her earning the guard spot in the starting lineup.

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford's Anna Wilson is a lock-down defender whose energy and work ethic during the preseason led to her earning the guard spot in the starting lineup.

The former Bellevue high school star has been named Pac-12 Co-Defensive Player of the Year after a season during which she has often drawn the assignment of defending the opponent's top player.

Wilson and No. 4 Stanford won the Pac-12 regular-season championship for the program's first title since 2014 and the Cardinal are the top seed for the conference tournament.