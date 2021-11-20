x
Barriere's 5 TD passes help E. Washington beat Portland St.

Eric Barriere threw five touchdown passes, including three in the third quarter as Eastern Washington pulled away, and the Eagles beat Portland State 42-28.
HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Eric Barriere threw five touchdown passes, including three in the third quarter as Eastern Washington pulled away, and the Eagles beat Portland State 42-28. 

Barriere was 26-of-35 passing for 320 yards. He threw a 12-yard TD pass to Emerald Ridge's Andrew Boston in the first quarter and hit Monroe's Efton Chism for a 14-yard score to make it 14-14 early in the second quarter. 

Gig Harbor's Davis Alexander completed 34 of 52 for 338 yards and two touchdowns for Portland State.

