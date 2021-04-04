Barriere's 3 TD passes help E. Washington beat UC Davis

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Eric Barriere threw two of his three touchdowns to Tamolo Limu-Jones — including a 77-yarder in the third quarter — and Eastern Washington never trailed in its 32-22 win over UC Davis in a matchup between two of the top teams in the FCS.
Barriere was 30-of-41 passing for 392 yards and added 43 yards rushing on six carries.
Limu-Jones finished with 10 receptions for 154 yards. Eastern Washington (4-1, 4-1 Big Sky Conference), ranked No. 9 in the STATS FCS poll, took a 16-0 lead on Limu-Jones' 21-yard TD just before halftime.
The 11th-ranked Aggies were outgained 563-397 in total offense.