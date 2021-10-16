x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
College

Barriere throws for 600 & 7, E Washington routs Idaho 71-21

Eric Barriere threw for 600 yards and seven touchdowns and Eastern Washington set a host of records with a 71-14 win over Idaho.
Credit: AP
Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere in action against Washington in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Seattle. Washington won 47-14. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Eric Barriere threw for 600 yards and seven touchdowns and Eastern Washington set a host of records with a 71-14 win over Idaho.

Barriere's yards passing set a school record, and he matched the program record for touchdown passes in a game for the second time. 

With backup Gunner Talkington adding a touchdown pass, the Eagles set a record for scoring throws as well as for total offense with 837 yards. 

Barriere also had a touchdown run but lost 23 yards rushing, although his total offense mark of 578 yards set another record. 

Quarterback Zach Borisch ran for 119 yards and a touchdown for the Vandals.