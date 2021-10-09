Barriere, Merritt lead E. Washington to rout of N. Colorado

Eric Barriere threw for three touchdowns, Dennis Merritt ran for three and Eastern Washington rolled to a 63-17 win over Northern Colorado.

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Eric Barriere threw for three touchdowns, Dennis Merritt ran for three and Eastern Washington rolled to a 63-17 win over Northern Colorado.

Merritt had touchdown runs of 1, 5 and 1 yards and Calin Criner contributed a 30-yard interception return as the Eagles raced to a 43-10 halftime lead.

Check this out! Dennis Merritt scores his third TD of the match, and it isn't even halftime yet! #GoEags pic.twitter.com/McQttJR1bj — No. 4 EWU Football (@EWUFootball) October 9, 2021

Barriere was 32-of-41 passing for 347 yards, pushing him over 11,000 for his career with his 25th 300-yard game.

Check out this 19-yard TD pass from Eric Barriere to Blake Gobel over the middle of the field! #GoEags pic.twitter.com/J8ICZvK899 — No. 4 EWU Football (@EWUFootball) October 9, 2021