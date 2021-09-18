Barriere, E. Washington set records, edge W. Illinois 62-56

Eric Barriere set a FCS record for passing yards in a half while EWU set a school record for points in a half and rolled to a 62-56 win over Western Illinois

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Eric Barriere set a FCS record for passing yards in a half while Eastern Washington set a school record for points in a half and the Eagles rolled to a 62-56 win over Western Illinois.

Barriere threw for 487 of his 542 yards on 24-of-30 passing with six touchdowns in the first half as the Eagles took a 55-21 lead.

Eastern Washington (3-0) led 62-28 early in the third quarter and Barriere departed before the fourth quarter but Western Illinois (0-3) scored four straight touchdowns so Barriere had to return to close out the game.