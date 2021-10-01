Ayayi gets Zags' 1st ever triple-double in rout of Portland

Joel Ayayi posted the first triple-double in Gonzaga history and the top-ranked Bulldogs routed Portland 116-88 Saturday for their 16th straight win.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Joel Ayayi posted the first triple-double in Gonzaga history and the top-ranked Bulldogs routed Portland 116-88 Saturday for their 16th straight win.

Ayayi had 12 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds, and Drew Timme had 26 points for the Bulldogs, who were riding the nation's longest active winning streak.

Ahmed Ali had 19 points for the Pilots, who have lost 13 straight against Gonzaga.