Arizona's Adia Barnes to receive $5.85 million in new deal

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona women's basketball coach Adia Barnes will receive $5.85 million in a five-year contract extension.

The terms of the extension must be approved by the Arizona Board of Regents.

No changes were made to the incentive structure of the contract.

Barnes has turned Arizona from an also-ran in the Pac-12 into a national championship contender.

The Wildcats had the best season in program history in 2020-21, beating national powerhouse UConn in the Final Four to reach their first national championship game.