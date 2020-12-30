x
Arizona men's basketball self-imposes 1-year postseason ban

The Arizona men's basketball program has self-imposed a one-year postseason ban related to its long-running NCAA rules infractions case.
Credit: AP
Arizona coach Sean Miller reacts to a play during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Colorado, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. Arizona won 88-74. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona men's basketball program has self-imposed a one-year postseason ban related to its long-running NCAA rules infractions case.

Arizona was accused of nine counts of misconduct, including five Level I violations, in a Notice of Allegations sent by the NCAA in October. 

The violations include a lack of institutional control and failure to monitor by the university, and lack of head coach control by basketball coach Sean Miller. 

Arizona is off to a 7-1 start this season, including a 1-1 mark in the Pac-12 Conference.