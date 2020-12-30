Arizona men's basketball self-imposes 1-year postseason ban

The Arizona men's basketball program has self-imposed a one-year postseason ban related to its long-running NCAA rules infractions case.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona men's basketball program has self-imposed a one-year postseason ban related to its long-running NCAA rules infractions case.

Arizona was accused of nine counts of misconduct, including five Level I violations, in a Notice of Allegations sent by the NCAA in October.

The violations include a lack of institutional control and failure to monitor by the university, and lack of head coach control by basketball coach Sean Miller.