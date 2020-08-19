AP source: NCAA recommends free year of eligibility for fall

College athletes who play fall sports, including football, will be given a free year of eligibility no matter how much they compete over the next 10 months.

College athletes who play fall sports, including football, will be given a free year of eligibility no matter how much they compete over the next 10 months if an NCAA recommendation is approved later this week.

Two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press the NCAA Division I Council voted to permit all athletes whose fall seasons will be altered by the pandemic to get the year of eligibility back.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the council was still meeting and an official announcement had not yet been made.