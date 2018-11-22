Rivalry week is here!

Journalists/wannabe college football insiders Mark Bergin and Lara Saavedra try to answer some of the most pressing questions from Week 12 of the season them.

What’s your tweet-length reaction to Week 12 of the college football season?

Mark Bergin: The Citadel snapped Alabama’s undefeated streak against the first-half spread!

Lara Saavedra: Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is the best player in college football. No FBS player has ever averaged at least 300 passing yards and at least 60 rushing yards per game for an entire season. Per game, Murray is averaging 300.9 passing yards and 67.2 rushing yards through 11 contests. Oklahoma is 10-1 with no help from its defense.

Which rivalry week game are you most looking forward to?

Bergin: Why pick only one game? I still have nostalgia for the Iron Bowl, even if No. 1 Alabama enters as a 24-point favorite over Auburn.

While there aren't national implications in No. 11 Florida at Florida State, the Seminoles’ 36-year streak of making a bowl game is in jeopardy.

Florida State’s bowl streak began in December 1982.

The Seminoles have beaten the Gators’ in five consecutive games.

Last year's "War on I-4" between Central Florida and South Florida was one of the most entertaining college football games of the year. Will this year be a repeat?

Saavedra: No. 4 Michigan at No. 10 Ohio State -- Urban Meyer has beaten his rivals since arriving at Ohio State, so this game should be no different, regardless of what oddsmakers say.

Michigan’s record against the Buckeyes says it all: Jim Harbaugh is 0-3. Rich Rodriguez, the guy before Harbaugh, was also 0-3.

Which teams will make the College Football Playoff?

Bergin: Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, Oklahoma

Saavedra: Alabama, Clemson, Michigan, Oklahoma

What rivalry week subplots do you have your eye on?

Bergin: I have many subplots worth following:

1. Imagine if Washington State somehow snuck into the playoff: Think about how head coach Mike Leach would drive Nick Saban crazy in the lead-up to the game.

I know we've all wondered it, but if there was an all out brawl among the Pac-12 football head coaches, who would be the last coach standing? Here's Mike Leach's take: pic.twitter.com/CBguAAbn8r — Femi Abebefe (@SWXFemi) November 13, 2018

2. If Ohio State won out and somehow snuck into the playoff, how badly do you think Saban would want to enact revenge on Urban Meyer and Ohio State for the 2015 Sugar Bowl?

3. If Oklahoma gets left out of the playoff, how many points would the Sooners put up in a bowl game against the University of Central Florida? Earlier this season, the Knights gave up 670 yards to Temple and they were coming off of a bye week. Kyler Murray would probably break every single-game record in existence.

Saavedra: USC is my last hope to knock out No. 3 Notre Dame from the top four CFP teams.

The Irish will be the toughest test for the Trojans this season, but this is college football in November. I believe in miracles even despite an 11.5-point spread.

ESPN’s College GameDay heads to Columbus, Ohio as No. 10 Ohio State hosts No. 4 Michigan. Which team will Lee Corso pick?

Bergin: Saturday marks only the seventh time Ohio State has been underdogs under Urban Meyer. Ohio State won its previous six games as underdogs, including the national championship against Oregon in 2015. I think Corso puts on the Brutus the Buckeye head.

Saavedra: Meyer is 6-0 against Michigan and Corso knows this. He goes with the home team and picks Ohio State.

What will Sunday’s headline be?

Bergin: Hail to the Victors! Ohio State victory leaves Michigan, Jim Harbaugh grasping for answers

Saavedra: Kyler Murray and company win a shootout in Morgantown; Murray solidifies his trip to the Big Apple for the Heisman Trophy presentation

