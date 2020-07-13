NASCAR Cup rookie Cole Custer wins in upset at Kentucky

Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. were dueling side by side for the lead on the final restart when Custer made his move

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) — Cole Custer became the first rookie regular to win in the NASCAR Cup Series in nearly four years, surging to the lead in a four-wide, final-lap scramble Sunday at Kentucky Speedway.

Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. were dueling side by side for the lead on the Lap 266 final restart when Custer — with a push from Matt DiBenedetto on the outside — made his move from sixth in the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.