Civale dominates for 9th win, Indians blank Mariners 7-0

Justin Dunn gives up five runs on nine hits over three innings

CLEVELAND (AP) — Aaron Civale gave up a single to start the game before dominating Seattle’s light-hitting lineup for eight innings, leading the Cleveland Indians past the Mariners 7-0.

Civale allowed J.P. Crawford’s leadoff hit and nothing else to become the first AL pitcher with nine wins. The right-hander struck out a career-high 11 and retired 22 in a row after loading the bases in the first.