Chris Flexen shuts down Texas bats, Mariners roll to 5-0 win

SEATTLE (AP) — Chris Flexen threw seven shutdown innings and was backed by home runs from Tom Murphy and Jacob Nottingham, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 5-0.

Flexen rebounded from his worst start of the year with his best performance since returning from South Korea. The big right-hander scattered three hits.

Flexen struck out six and walked only one. His performance was a stark turnaround from his last outing against San Diego when Flexen failed to make it out of the second inning, giving up 10 hits and eight earned runs.

Murphy and Nottingham hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning for Seattle. The Mariners added three more runs in the seventh. Jack Mayfield doubled home Ty France and Murphy. Mitch Haniger followed with an RBI single.