Central Michigan beats Washington State 24-21 in Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas — Despite a valiant comeback in the second half, Washington State was not able to overtake Central Michigan in the Sun Bowl. Lew Nichols III ran for 130 yards and a touchdown, leading the late replacement Chippewas to a 24-21 victory over the Cougars.

The Chippewas (9-4) ended a five-game bowl losing streak with their fifth consecutive victory this season. When Boise State opted out of the Arizona Bowl because of COVID-19 issues, Central Michigan bussed about 300 miles west from Tucson, Arizona to El Paso, Texas. Miami skipped the Sun Bowl for COVID-19 reasons.

Washington State (7-6) couldn't get its offense going in the first half, finishing with just 53 yards and trailing 21-0 at the break. The loss of quarterback Jayden de Laura and receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. in the second half did not help matters for WSU.

Despite the rocky start, WSU walk-on QB Victor Gabalis helped spearhead a gripping comeback in the second half. Travell Harris scored on a 5-yard run, followed by a 5-yard touchdown pass from Gabalis to De'Zhaun Stribling. That cut the deficit to 21-14 while the WSU defense held the Chippewas scoreless in the third quarter.

Late in the fourth quarter, Gabalis hit Lincoln Victor on a 16-yard touchdown pass to make it 24-21. However, Central Michigan kicker Marshall Meeder’s earlier three-point field goal proved to be the deciding factor in this year’s Sun Bowl.

