Ceballos powers Oregon into Pac-12 title game with 12-7 victory over Washington

Will Simpson extended his hitting streak to 16 games, the longest by a Husky since at least 2015

Sabin Ceballos drove in six runs with three hits and Oregon cruised to a 12-7 victory over Washington on Friday in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament.

Oregon will play the winner between No. 1 seed Stanford, ranked No. 5 in the coaches' poll, and eighth-seeded Arizona in the championship game Saturday.

Ceballos had a two-run single in the first inning and a two-run homer in the second to help the sixth-seeded Ducks (36-20) take a 6-0 lead on the way to their fifth straight victory.

Coby Morales hit a three-run homer in a five-run third inning to get the third-seeded Huskies within a run.

Oregon broke the game open with a five-run fifth. Drew Smith tripled in the first run and Ceballos capped it with a two-run single.

Reliever Grayson Grinsell (2-1) earned the win for the Ducks with 3 2/3 shutout innings. He allowed two hits and a walk while striking out six.

Kiefer Lord (6-5) started and took the loss for Washington (34-19). Lord lasted just two innings, yielding six runs on eight hits.