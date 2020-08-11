AP source: Seahawks sign Carroll to contract extension

Carroll is the winningest coach in franchise history.

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has signed a multiyear contract extension that will keep him tied with the team well past his 70th birthday, according a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the extension.

ESPN first reported the agreement. Carroll is in his 15th NFL season as head coach and 11th in Seattle, where he’s led the Seahawks to eight playoff appearances including the Super Bowl championship in the 2013 season.