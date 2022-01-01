Canucks score 3 in third period to topple Kraken 5-2

The Kraken have now dropped 5 games in a row.

SEATTLE (AP) — Vasily Podkolzin and Nils Hoglander scored first-period goals, Tyler Motte and Conor Garland scored in the third period, and the Vancouver Canucks stayed hot with a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken.

Vancouver improved to 8-0-1 since Bruce Boudreau took over as coach. Tanner Pearson added an empty-net goal in the closing minutes.