Canucks score 3 in third period to topple Kraken 5-2

The Kraken have now dropped 5 games in a row.
Credit: AP
Vancouver Canucks right wing Vasily Podkolzin, second from right, is greeted by teammates after he scored a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Vasily Podkolzin and Nils Hoglander scored first-period goals, Tyler Motte and Conor Garland scored in the third period, and the Vancouver Canucks stayed hot with a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken. 

Vancouver improved to 8-0-1 since Bruce Boudreau took over as coach. Tanner Pearson added an empty-net goal in the closing minutes. 

The Kraken lost their fifth straight and eighth in the past nine games. Calle Jarnkrok and Will Borgen scored for Seattle, and Philipp Grubauer made 30 saves.

