Cal at Washington State canceled because of COVID-19

PULLMAN, Wash. — California’s football game at Washington State was canceled less than two hours before kickoff because of a case of COVID-19 on the Cal team.

It’s the third Washington State game that has been postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pac-12 said Cal was not able to field enough scholarship players to meet the minimum threshold in order to play the game.

The Golden Bears had one player test positive and then additional players were sidelined because of contact tracing. The case was confirmed via a PCR test on Saturday.