BYU beats Washington State in 1st game since Rolovich fired

Cougs' 3-game win streak ends
Washington State running back Max Borghi (21) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against BYU, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Tyler Allgeier ran for 191 yards and two touchdowns and BYU beat Washington State 21-19 on Saturday in Washington State’s first game since head coach Nick Rolovich was fired for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccination. 

Rolovich had requested a religious exemption that was denied Monday, the state’s vaccination deadline. He was replaced for the remainder of the season by Jake Dickert, the defensive coordinator who was elevated to acting head coach. 

Jaren Hall threw for 143 yards for BYU. Max Borghi scored three touchdowns for Washington State.

