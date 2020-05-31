Gilbert Burns routs Woodley in UFC's return to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gilbert Burns dominated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley to win a unanimous decision in the mixed martial arts promotion’s return to Las Vegas.
Brazilian heavyweight Augusto Sakai employed some unpunished gamesmanship to eke out a split-decision victory over Bulgaria’s Blagoy Ivanov in the penultimate bout of the UFC’s first show in its hometown since the coronavirus pandemic began. The event was held without fans at the UFC Apex, a gym with broadcast facilities on the promotion’s corporate campus.
The UFC used minimal personnel to stage the fight, and the promotion said everyone involved was subject to strict health and safety protocols.