Ohtani homers, Bundy brilliant as Angels top Mariners 6-1

Taijuan Walker falls to 1-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Shohei Ohtani homered in his first plate appearance since being shut down as a pitcher, Dylan Bundy struck out 10 in the third complete game of his career and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 6-1.

Ohtani drove a 1-0 pitch from Seattle starter Taijuan Walker to the opposite field just beyond the leap of left fielder Dee Gordon leading off the second inning. It was Ohtani’s third home run of the season, all coming against the Mariners.

Walker (1-2) pitched three-and-two-thirds innings, gave up four runs, three hits, three walks while striking out three.

Ohtani homered twice last week at home against Seattle. The Angels shut down Ohtani’s arm for the rest of this truncated season after he strained the flexor pronator mass near the elbow.