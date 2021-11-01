Bucs stamp their ticket to the NFC Championship against Green Bay

NEW ORLEANS — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are moving on! The team is heading to Green Bay to take on the Packers in the NFC Championship after defeating the Saints Sunday night.
Redemption was the name of the NFL Divisional round and it's safe to say the Bucs achieved it. Drew Brees and the Saints could not come back from several interceptions tonight and a fumble recovery by Tampa Bay.
The Bucs started the game down by six until they slowly built up their lead. Fans were kept on edge through the first three quarters as both teams flip-flopped taking charge of the scoreboard.
Murphy-Bunting, Evans, Brady, White, Succop and Fournette came up big for the Bucs tonight as the team put out their best showing in the fourth quarter, bolstering their lead with 10 points before running down the clock.
Head coach Bruce Arians did not doubt his team's ability to make it this far in the playoffs, but he had a message Sunday night for those who did.
“This is a different football team — I tried to tell everybody that but no one wants to believe me. This is what we're capable of playing.”
Tonight's victory puts the team just one win away from playing in a hometown Super Bowl.
Final score 30-20.
9:40 p.m.
9:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay extends their lead over the Saints: 30-20!
9:31 p.m.
INTERCEPTED! Devin White comes up big for the Bucs as he picks off Drew Brees in the fourth.
9:26 p.m.
Buccaneers take back the lead with just over 9 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
8:59 p.m.
Brady finds Fournette to tie things up tonight. The score sits at 20-20.
8:56 p.m.
8:40 p.m.
Saints take back the lead with a touchdown. The score sits at 20-13.
8:17 p.m.
All tied up! Heading into halftime the Bucs managed to even the score.
7:46 p.m.
7:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay has taken the lead after an interception led to a touchdown by Mike Evans. The score stands at 10-6.
7:28 p.m.
The Bucs are on the board! Tampa Bay narrowed New Orleans lead with a field goal. The score stands at 6-3.
7:14 p.m.
The Saints grab another field goal to extend their lead 6-0.
6:51 p.m.
Saints get on the board first with a field goal. The score stands at 3-0.
6:10 p.m.
Looks like Tom Brady is ready for round 3 tonight! We are 30 minutes from kickoff.
5:25 p.m.
The Bucs have arrived! Game time starts at 6:40 p.m.
