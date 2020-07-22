x
Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm sit atop AP WNBA power poll

It's the first time that Seattle has been No. 1 in the preseason since the AP has been doing the poll.
Credit: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) shoots as Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne (11) defends during the second half of Game 3 of the WNBA basketball finals, Wednesday, Sept. 18 2018, in Fairfax, Va. The Seattle Storm won 98-82.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Storm are healthy with Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird back to begin the season and sit atop the preseason Associated Press WNBA poll. 

The Storm were the unanimous choice receiving all 16 first-place votes from the national media panel Tuesday.

Stewart also was selected as the preseason player of the year and New York's No. 1 pick Sabrina Ionescu was chosen as the preseason rookie of the year.

