Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm sit atop AP WNBA power poll

SEATTLE — The Seattle Storm are healthy with Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird back to begin the season and sit atop the preseason Associated Press WNBA poll.

The Storm were the unanimous choice receiving all 16 first-place votes from the national media panel Tuesday.

It's the first time that Seattle has been No. 1 in the preseason since the AP has been doing the poll.