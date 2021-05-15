Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd carry Storm past Aces, 87-83

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 28 points and 13 rebounds, Jewell Loyd added 22 points and the Seattle Storm opened defense of their WNBA title with a 97-83 victory over the Las Vegas Aces.
The rematch of last year’s WNBA Finals in the Florida bubble was a celebration for the Storm complete with a ring ceremony and championship banner unveiling as Seattle tries to become the first team to repeat as WNBA champs since Los Angeles in 2001 and 2002.
A’ja Wilson, last year’s league MVP, led Las Vegas with 24 points and Liz Cambage added 16 in her return to the WNBA after sitting out last season. Former Washington Huskies guard Kelsey Plum scored 11 points for the Aces.
The Storm held its collective breath when Sue Bird left the game with an injured left leg, but returned minutes later to finish the game. Bird scored 11 points and dished out eight assists. In the process, Bird, already the WNBA's career assist leader, passed Lisa Leslie for seventh place on the league's all-time scoring list.