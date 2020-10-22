Bobby Bowden thanks doctors, fans after 'tough' bout with virus

Former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden thanked his doctors, fans and family for their support and prayers through his “tough” bout with COVID-19.
Bowden, 90, was released from the hospital last week. In his first public statement since battling the coronavirus, Bowden said “God just wasn't ready to me Home yet to be with him.”
Bowden coached Florida State for 34 years and is second on the career victories list in major college football with 357, behind only the late Joe Paterno of Penn State.