Bogaerts blasts one out of Fenway, BoSox hold on to beat M's

Seager has 4 RBI

BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer all the way out of Fenway Park and added an RBI single as the Boston Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 6-5.

J.D. Martinez also homered for the Red Sox, who survived a late scare when Kyle Seager hit a three-run homer in the ninth to pull Seattle within a run. Matt Barnes, who gave up Seager’s drive deep to right, got Evan White to line out to Bogaerts and end it.